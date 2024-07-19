Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is divestment and divestment target?

What is divestment?

Divestment, in the context of the Indian economy, refers to the government's process of selling its stake in public sector undertakings (PSUs) or government-owned corporations to private sector entities or the general public. This practice is also commonly known as disinvestment.

The primary objectives of divestment in India include:

Raising Revenue: One of the main reasons for divestment is to raise funds for the government. The proceeds from disinvestment are often used to finance various government programs, reduce debt, or fund infrastructure and social sector projects.

Improving Efficiency: By reducing its stake in PSUs, the government aims to introduce private sector competition and management practices, which are often considered more efficient than those in the public sector. This can lead to improved performance and profitability of these enterprises.