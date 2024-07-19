Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is fiscal policy?

Here are the key components and objectives of fiscal policy in India:

Government Revenue: The primary sources of government revenue include direct taxes (like income tax and corporate tax), indirect taxes (like Goods and Services Tax - GST), customs duties, and non-tax revenues (like dividends from public sector enterprises, interest receipts, etc.).

Government Expenditure: This encompasses spending on various sectors such as defense, infrastructure, education, healthcare, subsidies, social welfare programs, interest payments on borrowings, and other administrative expenses.

Budget Management: Fiscal policy is primarily manifested through the annual Union Budget, where the government outlines its revenue and expenditure for the upcoming financial year. The budget reflects the priorities of the government and its approach to managing the economy.

Deficit Management: An important aspect of fiscal policy is managing the fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government's total expenditure and its total revenue (excluding borrowings).

The government may aim to reduce the fiscal deficit to maintain fiscal discipline or may increase it to boost spending in times of economic slowdown.