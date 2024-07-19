Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is indirect tax?

What is indirect tax?

Indirect taxes are imposed on goods and services. They are paid by consumers indirectly at the time of buying goods and services. Simply put, indirect taxes are applied to things that a person purchases.

Indirect taxes are levied on the seller of goods and service providers but often gets passed on to the end consumer and thus, the consumer bears the tax. Hence, indirect taxes can be moved around and between different people or groups involved.

The collection and administration of indirect taxes is taken care by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) which is governed by the Department of Revenue.

Indirect taxes are levied at the same rate for every person irrespective of their income. So how much ever rich or poor one is, they have to pay indirect taxes.