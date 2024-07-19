Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is tax abatement?

What is tax abatement?

In order to boost economic development, the government reduces taxes for corporates and businesses for a certain period. Such reductions are called tax abatement. The purpose of abatement is to support the development or economic activity within a city or community.

Property tax is one of the most common types of tax abatement given to businesses for a certain period to expand their existing operations within the city. If an individual or business entity is paying too much tax, it can request the tax authorities for tax abatement.