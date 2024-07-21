Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: Who drafts the Economic Survey?

Who drafts the Economic Survey?

While the Economic Survey is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament, it is not the minister who drafts the financial document.

Drafting of the document, rather, is left to the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of India and their team.

Under the guidance and direction of the CEA, the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA)—which falls under the Ministry of Finance—prepares the Economic Survey.

Once the document is ready, it is presented to the Finance Minister for their signature, following which the Finance Secretary reviews the final draft of the document for final approval.

This time, the Economic Survey will be prepared under the supervision of CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.