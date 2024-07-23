Union Budget 2024| Farm industry hails 'forward looking budget', Tikait calls it 'empty-handed'

Tikait expressed concern "over providing funds for the private sector in agri-research in the name of climate change, letting foreign lobby groups and big corporations push their agenda." Good Food Institute India's Acting Managing Director Sneha Singh said, "We applaud the special focus on achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds to reduce the dependence on imports and create more pathways for value-added products such as plant proteins." Dhanuka Group Chairman R G Agarwal noted, "the budget has tried to address the twin concerns of lesser investment in R&D and lower crop yields. To fully harness this progress, increased investments in IoT, AI, and data analytics are crucial," said Ashish Agarwal, Co-Founder & CTO, Weather Risk Management Services (WRMS).