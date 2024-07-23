Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman targets 4.9% deficit, lower than interim Budget

Bengaluru: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year (FY25) compared to the interim Budget, and promised that the government will progressively try to bring down its debt levels.

In the Union Budget presented on Tuesday, the Budget Estimate (BE) for total expenditure for FY25 has been raised to Rs 48.2 lakh crore from Rs 47.6 lakh crore in the interim Budget. All of this increase has come in administrative expenditure, as the outlay for infrastructure (capital expenditure) is unchanged at Rs 11.11 lakh crore.

The net tax revenue target for the year has come down slightly, compared to the interim Budget. However, BE for non-tax revenue has risen sharply, to Rs 5.46 lakh crore, from Rs 3.99 lakh crore in the interim Budget. This is primarily on the back of a record Rs 2.11 lakh-crore dividend, received from the Reserve Bank of India.

All this has enabled Sitharaman to reduce the fiscal deficit target for the year to Rs 16.1 lakh crore, or 4.9 per cent of GDP, from Rs 16.8 lakh crore, or 5.1 per cent of GDP.