Union Budget 2024 | 'Focus on Digital Public Infrastructure is a game-changer,' says Partner at Deloitte India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 on July 23, 2024. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

The Union Budget for FY25 on Tuesday unveiled big-ticket measures for Bihar, proposing a total outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various projects, including funding for three expressways, a power plant, heritage corridors and new airports and sports infrastructure.

Similarly, for Andhra Pradesh, whose ruling TDP recently joined BJP-led NDA, she allocated Rs 15,000 crore in financial aid through multilateral agencies. A similar request for support to Bihar will be expedited, she said.

Here's what N S N Murty, Partner, Government & Public Services Consulting Leader, Deloitte India:

"As proposed by the Honorable FM today, DPI applications have the potential to revolutionize key sectors including credit, e-commerce, law and justice, and corporate governance by enabling scalable, transparent, and efficient systems. In the field of credit, DPI can enhance financial inclusion by providing accessible credit histories, empower more holistic and inclusive credit assessment and better credit risk management. For e-commerce, as we saw for ONDC, it can enable seamless transactions and user experience across platforms while ensuring secure data management. This could be taken to the next level with cross-border commerce. Within law and justice, we foresee DPIs enabling equitable access to legal resources and streamlined case management systems across courts enabling seamless case transfers while in corporate governance, DPIs will be used in the future for increasing accountability and compliance through transparent reporting," N S N Murty said.