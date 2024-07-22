Union Budget 2024 | Full texts of last five Economic Surveys

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey for 2023-24, a day ahead of the Union Budget, which will be tabled in the Parliament on July 23.

Economic Surveys are comprehensive financial documents on the Indian economy that provide insights into sectoral performance and economic growth.

The first Economic Survey was presented in the lower House of the Parliament in 1950-51. It continued to be a part of the Union Budget, but since 1964, it has been de-linked and is being presented earlier.

Apart from highlighting the financial developments of the past year, the document also shows trends in various sectors of the economy like agriculture, industrial production, export, import infrastructure, among other things.