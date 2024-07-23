Union Budget 2024 | Govt announces incentives to boost MRO activities in aviation, shipping sectors

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced certain incentives as part of efforts to boost maintenance, repair and overhaul activities in the country's aviation and shipping sectors.

India is one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world.

"To promote domestic aviation and boat & ship MRO, I propose to extend the period for export of goods imported for repairs from six months to one year. In the same vein, I propose to extend the time-limit for re-import of goods for repairs under warranty from three to five years," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, as she presented the Union Budget for 2024-25.