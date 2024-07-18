Union Budget 2024 | How markets reacted to previous Budgets

Budget 2021

After two consecutive disappointing Budgets, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Budget, which received a highly positive response from the market. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this was the first time the Union Budget was presented digitally using a tablet device. Nifty closed the day with a strong increase of 4.7 per cent.

Budget 2020

The second Budget presented by Sitharaman received a negative response from the market, with Nifty closing 2.5 per cent lower on the day.

Budget 2019

Presented by Sitharaman as the first full-time female finance minister, the Budget failed to impress the market. The interim Budget resulted in Nifty closing with a loss of 1.1 per cent. The sentiment continued to worsen, with Nifty experiencing an 8 per cent decline in the month following the Budget announcement, marking it as the worst month between 2011-2022.