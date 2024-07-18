Union Budget 2024 | Iconic Budgets that changed India

2. The Wealth Tax Budget (1957): The Budget, presented by T T Krishnamachari, is often remembered for the introduction of the Wealth Tax. The tax levied on the total value of personal assets existed in some form or another for the next six decades. It was during the 1957 Budget when the import licensing system was introduced that put severe restrictions on imports. The excise rate was increased to a whopping 400 per cent in this Budget.