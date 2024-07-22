Union Budget 2024 | India's healthcare costs still 50% out-of-pocket: Economic Survey

India’s out-of-pocket expenses on healthcare still hover around 50 per cent of the total health expenditure, though the situation has improved in the last ten years, says the Economic Survey 2023-24, which has also flagged obesity as one of the major public health concerns.

The out of pocket expenditure on healthcare is over 47 per cent in 2019-20, which is certainly a drop from a high of 64 per cent registered in 2013-14, but still not anywhere close to the 35 per cent mark recommended by the Survey three years ago.

The share of primary healthcare in government health expenditure has increased by less than 5 per cent between FY15 and FY20. But when the share of primary and secondary healthcare are taken together, the rise is by more than 11 per cent in the same period, suggesting an increase in the use of government hospitals.