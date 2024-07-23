Union Budget 2024 | Interest-free loans to states a strategic initiative to enhance their capital expenditure, says CareEdge Ratings Director

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0’s priorities across multiple sectors.

The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.

Here’s how industry stakeholders reacted:

Maulesh Desai, Director at CareEdge Ratings, said, "The Union Budget has maintained the capital expenditure at Rs 11.11 lakh crore, in line with the allocations of the Interim Budget. The provision of interest-free loans amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh crore to states represents a strategic initiative to enhance their capital expenditure. According to CareEdge Ratings, there is an anticipated rise in the participation of the public-private partnership model within the infrastructure ventures. "