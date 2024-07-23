Union Budget 2024 | Investors should note positive impact of Budget announcements on the market, says StoxBazar Founder

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0’s priorities across multiple sectors.

The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.

Track our live updates on the Union Budget here

Here’s how industry stakeholders reacted:

Ashish Kumar, smallcase Manager & Founder of StoxBazar, said, "The Union Budget 2024 focuses on growth and stability, with significant allocations for job creation, urban housing, and agriculture. Key changes include a hike in the Standard Deduction to Rs 75,000, simplified capital gains taxation, and the abolition of the angel tax.

Track the latest reactions to the Union Budget here

"The budget also emphasizes infrastructure, MSMEs, and employment-linked schemes, aiming to stimulate economic growth and investor confidence while providing relief to the middle class. Investors should note the positive impact of these measures on the market, particularly in infrastructure, agriculture, and housing sectors," Kumar added.