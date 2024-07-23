Union Budget 2024 | 'Kursi Bachao Budget,' Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt

In a post on X, Gandhi said, " 'Kursi Bachao' Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets."

The Congress also slammed the Union Budget as being "more focused on posturing than action" and claimed that the "copy-paste government" has borrowed heavily from the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.