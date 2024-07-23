Union Budget 2024 lays a solid foundation for sustainable real estate development, says MD & CEO of PNB Housing Finance

"The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, to install rooftop solar plants and provide 1 crore households with free electricity for up to 300 units every month, highlights the inclusive and forward-thinking approach of this Budget. This initiative not only promotes sustainable energy but also reduces the cost of living for homeowners, thereby enhancing the affordability of housing and easing the financial burden on households. The continued thrust on PMAY and the substantial infrastructure investment by the central government will undoubtedly have a strong multiplier effect on the economy, driving sustainable growth and development. Overall, the budget is well-rounded and liberal. With our expanding network of 300 branches including 160 branches dedicated to affordable housing, we, at PNB Housing Finance, remain committed to advancing initiatives that bring affordable housing to every corner of our country," Kousgi also said regarding the Budget.