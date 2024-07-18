Union Budget 2024 | Modi allies demanding billions pile pressure on Indian budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a tough balancing act to manage in the first budget of his new coalition government.

He’s facing billions of dollars in spending demands from two key allies who he’ll need to keep happy to make the coalition work. At the same time, he’s under pressure to curb government debt before credit rating companies will consider any upgrades.

The two allies — regional parties which together hold 9.5 per cent of the governing coalition’s seats in the national parliament — have already put demands on the table for more than Rs 1,25,441 crore ($15 billion) in financial aid for the states they run.

For now, it seems that Modi will likely be able to manage those demands without blowing out the budget deficit. That’s largely thanks to a record transfer of funds from the central bank and a surge in tax revenues, which have boosted the government’s coffers. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the government will either stick to its deficit target of 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product for the fiscal year through March 2025, or narrow it slightly.