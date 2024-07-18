Union Budget 2024 | Modi government's spending will be as frugal as before: Survey

If Modi’s administration maps out more deficit reduction, “it might lead to a further rally in bonds,” said Vikas Jain, Bank of America Corp.’s India head of fixed income, currencies and commodities. “This government has always delivered on its fiscal prudence” and investors believe it’ll stick to that course, he said.

Government spending plans have attracted scrutiny across emerging markets of late. India’s longstanding efforts to tackle indebtedness gave its bonds an edge over Indonesia’s last month amid reports authorities in Jakarta were mulling a big rise in spending. Colombia’s credit outlook was cut due to pressure on government accounts, while just this week Brazil’s president triggered a slide in its currency after raising doubts about fiscal targets.

Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party are able to stick to their relatively conservative fiscal stance despite an electoral setback that raised concerns officials would resort to populist expenditure to win back voters. But a revenue windfall is helping the government allot money to projects to mollify their new allies without increasing the deficit.

Investors cheered the outgoing government’s prudent interim budget in February, when it outlined the Rs 14,10,000 crore borrowing target, sending the 10-year yield to a 7-month low. But news of Modi’s party losing its parliamentary majority, which raised the prospect of populist policies, triggered a spike in yields in June.