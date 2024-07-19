Union Budget 2024: Pharma industry seeks rollback of health cess on critical medical devices

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce the Union Budget 2024 on, Tuesday July 23. It will be first Budget for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government after it secured a third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2024, the healthcare & pharma industries are hoping for announcements that could boost innovation and investment in Medical devices manufacturing. Expectations range from specific investments to ensure competitiveness for new chemical entities to exemptions on customs duty for the import of pharmaceutical goods.

“The life sciences sector in India, has shown remarkable resilience and growth over the past years. As the 2024 financial budget announcement approaches, the sector anticipates further support and reforms to sustain its growth trajectory and enhance its global competitiveness,” Hitesh Sharma, Partner and Life Sciences Leader – Tax, EY India, said.