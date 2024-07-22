Union Budget 2024 | Rail passenger traffic up by 5.2% compared to previous year as per Economic Survey

New Delhi: About 673 crore passengers took train journeys in 2023-24, which is about 5.2 per cent more than the previous financial year, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The revenue-earning freight in FY24, excluding the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, also witnessed an increase of 5.3 per cent from the previous year, the survey showed.

"Passenger traffic originating in IR (Indian Railways) was 673 crore in FY24 (provisional actuals), increasing by about 5.2 per cent compared to the previous year," the survey said.