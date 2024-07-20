Union Budget 2024: Realtors' body Credai wants tax sops for homebuyers, incentives for builders to construct affordable housing

New Delhi: Realtors' body Credai on Saturday urged the government to provide more tax benefits to homebuyers, offer incentives to builders to develop low-cost homes and streamline the approval process to undertake real estate projects in the upcoming Budget.

Credai, in a statement, said it has given various recommendations to the government for further growth of the real estate sector.

These recommendations emphasise the importance of measures like streamlined approval processes and subsidies for developers investing in affordable housing projects, the association said.