Union Budget 2024 | Rs 2 lakh crore package to support jobs, skilling; 4.1 crore youth to benefit

According to the Finance Ministry, the scheme is expected to benefit 2.1 crore youth over 2 years. The money will be given to employees in the form of direct benefit transfer (DBT) in three installments. “The employee, in turn, must undergo a compulsory online financial literacy course before claiming the second instalment. Further, the subsidy would have to be refunded by the employer if the employment to the first timer ends within 12 months of recruitment,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Under a proposed employer-focused scheme, the government will reimburse Rs 3,000 per month to employers for two years towards EPFO contributions for each additional employee. The new employees under this scheme need not be new entrants to EPFO. The scheme is expected to incentivise additional employment of 50 lakh persons.

In a bid to boost hiring in the manufacturing sector, the Union Budget 2024-25 proposes to provide financial incentives to both employees and employers with respect to their EPFO contribution in the first 4 years of employment in the sector. The scheme is expected to benefit 30 lakh youth entering employment, and their employers.

Another scheme part of the Prime Minister’s package will focus on providing internship opportunities to youth in big companies. “Our government will launch a comprehensive scheme for providing internship opportunities in 500 top companies to 1 crore youth in 5 years,” Sitharaman said. Participation of companies in the scheme will be voluntary.

Youth aged between 21 and 24, who are not employed and not engaged in full time education will be eligible to apply for this scheme. An internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month, along with a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 will be provided to the candidates.

“This significant investment in skill development programmes and the incentivisation of industries to adopt comprehensive apprenticeships lays a solid foundation for a future-ready workforce,” said Ramesh Alluri Reddy, CEO at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

“By focusing on employment and skilling, the government is not only addressing the immediate need for employment but also building a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals for the future,” Reddy added.