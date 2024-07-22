Union Budget 2024 | Survey calls for strategic reforms in care as India faces ‘Motherhood Penalty'

Strategic reforms are needed in order to build a solid care economy structure in India, as the country faces the challenge of 'motherhood penalty' with a drop in female labour force participation around childbearing years, noted the Economic Survey 2023-24 which was tabled on Monday.

The survey estimated that direct public investment equivalent to 2 per cent of the GDP has the potential to generate 11 million jobs in the sector, nearly 70 per cent of which will go to women.

Statistics from the Survey highlight the rising care needs of India which is expected to expand significantly in the next 25 years fueled by a demographic shift towards an ageing population. At least 64.7 crore persons would need care by 2050 in India.