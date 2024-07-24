Union Budget 2024: Tax reforms make India attractive investment destination

For long-term capital gains (LTCG), the Budget proposes a tax rate of 12.5% on both financial and non-financial assets. This increase may initially seem harsh, compared to previous rates, but it aims at standardizing this concept. The increasing difference between short-term and long-term capital gains rates encourages investors to focus on long-term holdings, which aligns with our philosophy of building sustainable wealth. This change also moves us closer to standardising taxation across various asset classes, which could simplify the investment decision-making process for many. Additionally, the holding period for listed financial assets to qualify as long-term has been standardised at one year, while unlisted financial and all non-financial assets must be held for at least two years. These changes are designed to balance the need for long-term capital formation with a fair tax structure that rewards patient investment.