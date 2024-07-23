Union Budget 2024: What AI had to say about Nirmala Sitharaman's Union and Interim Budgets

Claude response

Comparing the full Budget speech from July 2024 with the Interim Budget from February 2024, there are notable differences in focus and sentiment, the generative AI said.

The full Budget speech opens by acknowledging the government's re-election for a historic third term, reflecting a more confident tone. While the Interim Budget focused on four key groups ('Garib', 'Mahilayen', 'Yuva', and 'Annadata'), the full Budget outlines nine comprehensive priorities for long-term development.

The full Budget places significantly more emphasis on employment and skilling, introducing the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes targeting 4.1 crore youth over 5 years. There's also increased attention to regional development, particularly in the eastern states, with the introduction of the 'Purvodaya' plan and specific allocations for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Budget proposes more extensive economic reforms, including a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act and changes to capital gains taxation. While infrastructure was important in both budgets, the full Budget provides more detailed plans and higher allocations for various infrastructure projects.

The full Budget also elaborates on energy transition plans, including nuclear energy and advanced thermal power plants, showing a more comprehensive approach to energy security. Claude added that it introduces more significant tax changes, including reductions in customs duties and modifications to personal income tax slabs.

The full Budget repeatedly references 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and plans towards 2047, indicating a longer-term perspective post-elections. It also reaffirms the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, aiming for a deficit below 4.5 per cent next year, showing continuity with pre-election plans.

Overall, the full Budget appears more comprehensive, reform-oriented, and confident in its approach, likely reflecting the government's strengthened mandate post-election. It maintains some continuity with the Interim Budget but expands significantly on various fronts, particularly employment, regional development, and economic reforms.