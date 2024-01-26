Union Budget 2024 | What is a Finance Bill?

Accompanied by a memo justifying the inclusion of provisions, the Finance Bill must be approved by Parliament within 75 days. It is crucial to note that while a Finance Bill is also a Money Bill, the two terms represent distinct concepts.

Money Bills specifically address matters outlined in Article 110 of the Constitution. According to Article 110, a Bill is classified as a Money Bill if it solely deals with:

1. The imposition, abolition, remission, alteration, or regulation of any tax.

2. The regulation of borrowing money or providing guarantees by the Government of India, or amending laws related to financial obligations undertaken by the government.

3. The custody of the consolidated fund or the Contingency fund of India, and the withdrawal or payment of funds.

4. The appropriation of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India.

5. The declaration of any expenditure as charged on the Consolidated Fund of India or an increase in such expenditure.

6. The receipt of money for the Consolidated Fund of India or the public account of India, the custody or issue of such money, or the audit of the Union or State accounts.

The determination of whether a bill is a Finance or a Money Bill, or neither, rests with the Speaker. According to Article 110, "If any question arises whether a bill is a Money Bill or not, the decision of the Speaker of the House of the People thereon shall be final."

In conclusion, while all Finance Bills are Money Bills, the reverse may not always be true.