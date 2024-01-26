Union Budget 2024 | What is an interim budget?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her sixth Budget in a row on February 1, 2024. But this time, since the general election is around the corner, the Finance Minister will be presenting an interim budget, instead a full-fledged Union Budget.

If a government does not have the time to present a full budget, or when the general elections are around the corner, an interim budget is presented.

In other words, interim budget is stopgap arrangement, which allows the government to meet the country's financial needs until a new government takes office.