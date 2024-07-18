Union Budget 2024 | Who presented India's first Mini Budget?

Who presented the first Mini Budget

India's fourth Finance Minister, T T Krishnamachari presented the first Mini Budget in former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's government.

Preceded by C D Deshmukh, Krishnamachari, in a 5000-word long speech through finance bills, announced new taxation proposals in a special-occasion budgetary proposal aimed at dealing with an economy plagued with rising inflation and dipping forex reserves.

However, in Februrary 1958, he had to resign after the one-man Justice Chagla Commission found him guilty of corruption.

Nehru stepped in after his resignation to take over the Finance portfolio and in the absence of a finance minister; Nehru went on to present the Budget of 1958-59.

Krishnamachari was back as the Finance Minister less than a decade later and the second Mini Budget was also presented by him in August 1965.

During his tenure, Krishnamachari presented a total of six budgets, two of which were Mini Budgets.