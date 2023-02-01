Union Budget will strengthen fundamentals of ‘resurgent new India’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday described the Union Budget as 'historic' which will strengthen the fundamentals of a resurgent new India.

The budget will help create new job opportunities through PM Vikas, National Apprentice Programme, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 and extensive investments in incentivising the Digital economy and green Economy, Sarma said.

''Under Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s leadership, Bharat has witnessed transformational socio-economic & spiritual changes. Per Capita Income more than doubled since 2014 and India is one of the fastest growing economies in 2023 (was listed among ‘fragile 5’ in 2013),'' the chief minister tweeted.

The record allocation of Rs 13 lakh crore in infrastructure will hugely boost the economy, he added.

''The Budget2023 presented by Hon’ble FM Smt @nsitharaman ji in AmritKaal is truly historic. It will strengthen the economic fundamentals of a resurgent New India. I thank Sitharaman ji for granting further fiscal autonomy to States in incentivising capital investments,'' Sarma said.

Overall, the budget has been inspired by Modi’s clarion call of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', and it will have a positive impact on all sections of society – from entrepreneurs, farmers, women, youth, elders, children and other deprived sections, he said.