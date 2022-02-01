'Budget provides the necessary counter fiscal push'

YES Bank CEO believes that the Budget provides the necessary counter fiscal push required at this point of time

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2022, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 21:35 ist
Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES Bank

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES Bank

“Against the backdrop of Covid-19, the Union Budget sets a base for a sustainable long-term growth trajectory. On the investment front, increase in capital expenditure is expected to further reinvigorate the economy and crowd-in private investment. The budget dovetails well with the earlier announced National Infrastructure Pipeline and accordingly provide the necessary counter fiscal push required at this point of time. Overall, the government seems conscious of triggering positive growth impulse with the Union Budget striking the right chords in terms of reviving consumption and boosting investments"

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Finance
YES Bank
budget 2022
Union Budget 2022
Union Budget

What's Brewing

Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 