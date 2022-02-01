YES Bank CEO believes that the Budget provides the necessary counter fiscal push required at this point of time

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES Bank

“Against the backdrop of Covid-19, the Union Budget sets a base for a sustainable long-term growth trajectory. On the investment front, increase in capital expenditure is expected to further reinvigorate the economy and crowd-in private investment. The budget dovetails well with the earlier announced National Infrastructure Pipeline and accordingly provide the necessary counter fiscal push required at this point of time. Overall, the government seems conscious of triggering positive growth impulse with the Union Budget striking the right chords in terms of reviving consumption and boosting investments"