Explained | How UPI Now, Pay Later works

The Reserve Bank of India recently allowed banks to offer a credit line facility to UPI users through a notification on September 4, 2023. With this, it has now become possible to make payments through UPI even when there’s not enough money in the bank account through a pre-sanctioned credit line.



“Under this facility, payments through a pre-sanctioned credit line issued by a scheduled commercial bank to individuals, with the prior consent of the individual customer, are enabled for transactions using the UPI system," the RBI notification stated.



Pre approved credit- an overdraft facility offered by banks- can be used through all UPI applications such as Google Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik, mobile banking UPI, etc. A specified limit will be pre-sanctioned, and once approved, it can be used to spend through UPI applications, the dues for which can be cleared later by the due date. Interest rates vary from bank to bank, but some might offer credit-free periods, meaning no interest is levied if the amount is repaid within stipulated time.

At present, the feature has only been unlocked for paying merchants. Peer to peer transactions have not been allowed yet.