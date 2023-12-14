US Fed holds key lending rate steady, signals cuts in 2024

The US Federal Reserve left the key overnight policy rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent and signaled it expects to make three cuts next year.

The Fed's decision to keep its key lending rate between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent allows policymakers to determine "the extent of any additional policy firming that may be appropriate," the US central bank said in a statement.

Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range.

"The good news today is that there are minimal price increases at the lower stages of factory production," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. "This makes it even more likely they (Fed officials) will bring inflation down for a 'soft-landing' without bringing the economy to its knees."

