US invests $553 million in Adani’s Sri Lanka Port to curb China’s influence

By Iain Marlow and Chris Kay

The US will provide $553 million in financing for a port terminal in Sri Lanka’s capital being developed by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, as New Delhi and Washington look to curtail China’s influence in South Asia.

The funding from International Development Finance Corp. underscores renewed US and Indian efforts to loosen Beijing’s sway over Sri Lanka after Colombo borrowed heavily to splurge on Chinese port and highway projects before its economic meltdown last year. For Adani, US money may offer a stamp of legitimacy after allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research erased billions from the conglomerate’s market value earlier this year.

The deepwater West Container Terminal in Colombo is the US government agency’s largest infrastructure investment in Asia, and among its biggest globally. It will bolster Sri Lanka’s economic growth and “its regional economic integration, including with India, a key partner to both countries,” DFC said in a statement.

The funding is part of a global acceleration of DFC investments that totaled $9.3 billion in 2023. A US official described the Sri Lanka port financing as emblematic of the US commitment to be more engaged in development projects across the Indo-Pacific.