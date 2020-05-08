US stocks open higher despite historic job losses

US stocks open higher despite historic job losses, Dow up 1.4%

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • May 08 2020, 19:53 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 19:53 ist
The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.2 percent to 2,914.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.9 percent to 9,055.55. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Wall Street stocks gained in opening trading Friday, shrugging off April employment figures that showed an unprecedented spike in job losses and unemployment.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,209.65, up 1.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.2 percent to 2,914.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.9 percent to 9,055.55.

The gains were the latest instance of markets looking at economic reports that are bad, but not significantly different than expected, and focusing on positive news, such as the gradual restart of economic activity in some parts of the US and Europe.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Stock Markets
Dow Jones

What's Brewing

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

 