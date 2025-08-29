Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US tariffs may drag India's GDP growth below 6%

BMI, a Fitch Group company, lowered its forecast on India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 20 basis points to 5.8% for the current financial year. In 2026-27, growth is likely to slip further to 5.4%.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 20:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 20:49 IST
United StatesGDPTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us