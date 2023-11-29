We are helping startups launch 40 products and services at BTS: Priyank Kharge

The Karnataka government will release draft versions of its biotech policy and audio-visual gaming and comics (AVGC) policy for public consultations at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, which begins today, Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT-BT) Minister Priyank Kharge said.

In an extensive interview with DH’s Anjali Jain and Arup Roychoudhury, Kharge spoke about how Bengaluru will continue attracting global capability centres because of its long association with tech giants and elaborated on the efforts to attract more tech and manufacturing investment in other parts of the state. He also said that the state government is speaking with the centre and private operators to develop Mangaluru and other ports. Edited excerpts: