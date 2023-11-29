We are helping startups launch 40 products and services at BTS: Priyank Kharge

The Karnataka government will release draft versions of its biotech policy and audio-visual gaming and comics (AVGC) policy for public consultations at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, which begins today, Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT-BT) Minister Priyank Kharge said.
In an extensive interview with DH’s Anjali Jain and Arup Roychoudhury, Kharge spoke about how Bengaluru will continue attracting global capability centres because of its long association with tech giants and elaborated on the efforts to attract more tech and manufacturing investment in other parts of the state. He also said that the state government is speaking with the centre and private operators to develop Mangaluru and other ports. Edited excerpts:
What is your aim with the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) this year?
This time the BTS has become bigger than ever before. In its 26th edition, we have 30+ countries participating, more than 50 delegates, 75 sessions and 400+ speakers. These are the speakers who are the industry vertical leaders. They’re the ones who are going to chart the course for us in the next couple of years. And of course with over 600 exhibitors, more than 2,000 startups registered to visit and 10,000 business attendees, it’s got to be one huge experiential and experimental playground.
For the first time, we’ll be helping start-ups launch their products and services. We have close to around 40 product launches at the BTS. We will also release, for public consultation, the draft biotech policy and the draft audio-visual gaming and comics (AVGC) policy.
Bengaluru takes the lead when it comes to global capability centers, but also there is a lot of competition from other cities like Hyderabad, Gurgaon and others. How does the state plan to ensure the continued growth of GCCs in Bengaluru and other parts of the state?
GCC is a strong point for Karnataka because we were the original call centers for these companies. So they’re very comfortable with us. We know their processes. And they’re also pushing themselves to research and development and innovation capability centers here. So that ecosystem nobody else can give. So we knew where the companies were, we know where they are, and we know where they will be. That’s why they prefer us because we’ve always provided a conducive environment for them to grow.
Beyond Bengaluru is always a top priority for us. And we are pushing as many companies that come, whether it is manufacturing or GCCs, outside Bengaluru. We are heavily incentivizing and subsidizing and creating employment. So our focus is completely on these companies to push them beyond the city of Bengaluru.
Many manufacturing companies favor Tamil Nadu due to its proximity to the Chennai port. What is the status of developing the Mangaluru port or others in a similar manner to attract manufacturers to flow their cargo from the state?
We have had discussions with the industries department. There are a lot of private ports operating on our coastline as well. So the idea is to ensure that we strengthen them. Chennai is a little more mature ecosystem and has been a trading port for centuries. Mangaluru also has a very rich history of trade. Having said that, we are seeking the industries department’s help to talk with the Shipping Ministry and private port operators to develop the ports along Karnataka’s coastline.
Public infrastructure in Bengaluru itself has been a red flag for many companies. Is that a concern?
I’ve had this question multiple times, over multiple tenures. Tell me one company we have lost out because of this. I’m not debating with you on the fact that it requires improvement nor is the government shying away from its responsibilities. Every growing city has its own set of problems and so does Bengaluru. We are a work in progress and it will be a constant work. We are committed to improving the infrastructure of Bengaluru and to ensuring we have much more sustainable options.
You are heading the newly formed Skill Advisory Committee. What are the gaps you have identified and what is expected from its work?
We have created working groups within the advisory committee, like enabled services, emerging technologies like FinTech, cyber security, fintech and banking. So we have around seven or eight working groups, and they’re coming up with their own set of recommendations, which will be presented to us in January.
Are cities beyond Bengaluru ready to handle an investment influx?
If you had asked me this question 15 or 10 years back, I would be a little hesitant. Now, I don’t think that’s a problem in any of the major cities. Investors look for connectivity like road, air, broadband connectivity, all that is there. They look for talent, education, those are there. They look for the social environment, that is there. So we have the enabling environment, we just need to do more to stimulate investment.
Are you looking to turn different cities into clusters for different technologies?
In Mangaluru, we can do fintech, animation, marine biotech. They have the ecosystem there, there are universities, like Manipal. Belgaum has a great manufacturing capacity. Mysuru can become a great IT or BT-enabled services or startup cluster.
What is expected from the US-India tech conclave, which will be held on the sidelines of BTS?
This time, we will be focusing on GCCs. We are talking to more than 50 companies right now.
We hope that within the next year, we’ll have close to around 20 of them at least opening shops here. We are talking to the Silicon Valley startups and entrepreneurs as well as the semiconductor industry and the chip designing industry.