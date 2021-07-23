What Zomato CEO said on Swiggy, Paytm ahead of listing

What Zomato CEO said about 'giants' Swiggy, Amazon, Paytm ahead of share listing

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2021, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 12:24 ist
Ahead of the much-awaited listing of its shares, Zomato's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal  penned a note to his workers and shareholders expressing his belief that giants like Flipkart, Amazon, Ola, Uber, Paytm have laid the railroads that are enabling companies like Zomato to build the India of the future. 

After the overwhelming response from retail investors for its initial public offering, the food delivery platform CEO wrote, "The future looks exciting. I don’t know whether we will succeed or fail – we will surely, like always, give it our best."

Goyal wrote that although India is a tough market to operate in if one is building to succeed they are already exceptional.

"I say that because I believe Zomato and Swiggy are two of the best food delivery apps in the world today. We have a long way to go before we can call ourselves world class by our customers’ standards, but we are determined to get there," he wrote.

Also read: Zomato shares open at Rs 116, 53% above offer price in market debut

The listing, which was advanced by four days, comes as India's stock market is near all-time highs, with strong interest for digital companies backed by foreign funds. The home-grown food aggregator, launched in 2008, operates in about 525 cities in India and has partnered with close to 390,000 restaurants.

(With agency inputs)

