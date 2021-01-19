WhatsApp Global Head says usage in India unhindered by unrest over privacy policy: Report

WhatsApp Global Head Will Cathcart says there has been no drop in the app's use in India, even as numerous WhatsApp users, upset over its contentious privacy policy, downloaded rival messaging apps.

In an interview with Mint, Cathcart says that users still trust and use the app to communicate with people. Clarifying points of the new terms of service, Cathcart said, “Your personal chats with friends and family, including groups, are protected by end-to-end encryption. We cannot see them. There has been some confusion over the past week.”

He assured users that the new policy update in no way affects users’ privacy, adding that the update is related to messaging a business on WhatsApp and that is optional for users. “This provides further transparency about how we collect and use data. This has become all the more important over the last year with people needing to conduct commerce remotely,” Cathcart added.

In a series of status updates, WhatsApp mentioned last week that the app is “committed to the privacy” of its users. “WhatsApp can’t read or listen to your personal conversations as they are end-to-end encrypted”, WhatsApp can’t see your shared location” and “WhatsApp doesn’t share your contacts with Facebook” were three messages that followed.

The app ultimately delayed the update till May to stop the unrest among its users.

When asked about keeping the new update optional for users, Cathcart said that step is important for the transparency of the process, but it is ultimately optional for the users to interact with a business.

“We know we have to compete for users’ trust when it comes to privacy. We think competition on privacy is good because it will help make apps even more private and secure in the future,” he said.