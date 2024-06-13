Who is Kimbal Musk, the Tesla director in a cowboy hat?

Kimbal Musk was a director of SpaceX from 2002, when it was founded, to January 2022, according to a Tesla proxy filing. He served on Chipotle Mexican Grill's board between 2013 and 2019. One of the early business collaborations between the brothers was internet enterprise software firm Zip2 Corp, which they co-founded in 1995. It was acquired by Compaq for a reported $307 million, according to the New York Times, and merged into Yahoo Maps in 1999. Kimbal had also invested in his brother's online financial services firm X.com, which merged with PayPal.