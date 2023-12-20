World Bank chief Banga meets Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and discussed engagement of multilateral banks (MDB) in various sectors in India.

Sitharaman also discussed outcomes of G20 India Presidency and strengthening of the World Bank besides issues of mutual interest.

"The Union Finance Minister stated that @WorldBank should take the lead in advancing recommendations contained in the Volume-I #TripleAgenda and the recommendations that #MDBs must be bigger, better and bolder as contained in the Volume-II, of the reports of the G20 Independent Experts Group #IEG, prepared under the #G20India Presidency, and added that other #MDBs look up to @WorldBank for such #reform initiatives," the finance ministry said in post on X.