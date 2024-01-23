Zee shares plunge after failed Sony India merger, analysts recommend selling

Bengaluru: Zee Entertainment's shares plunged 10 per cent on Tuesday, set for their biggest one-day slide since April 2021, after Sony India scrapped a $10 billion merger with the Indian broadcaster, raising concerns about its survival in an increasingly competitive industry.

At least five brokerages said investors should sell Zee's stock and slashed their price targets on the stock, according to LSEG data.

Zee's stock was last trading at 208.30 rupees, its lowest since mid-July 2023. They had already lost about 8 per cent since the merger was announced in September 2021 and have tumbled 16 per cent so far in 2024 on concerns about the deal.

The collapse of the two-year-long talks on Monday to create one of India's biggest TV broadcasters creates more uncertainty for cash-strapped Zee, in particular with Disney seeking to merge its Indian businesses with the media assets of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.