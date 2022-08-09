12th edition of BISFF begins, will be on till August 14

The 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) will be held till August 14.

The OTT screenings began on August 4, and in-person screenings will be held at Suchitra Society and Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan from August 11 to 14.

Dedicated to Satyajit Ray for his centenary in 2022, the festival will serve as a platform for young and amateur filmmakers.

This year, BISFF received over 3,000 submissions from across 90 countries, out of which 23 per cent are women filmmakers. Around 250 films have been shortlisted for the festival screening.

The competition section — Women in Cinema Collective — will feature short films by women filmmakers, a segment powered by Jain Trust.

The festival will also feature a discussion of story and script and a talk on ‘Literature in Cinema’ in collaboration with BookBrahma. There will also be a masterclass on ‘Blocking for the Camera’ by Balaji Manohar.

BISFF director and actor Prakash Belawadi said, “BISFF, that has grown over a decade into an international event that Bengaluru can proudly own, has built a fellowship and network of short film enthusiasts and experts from around the world.

“The online structure has helped us create more inclusive spaces for new ideas and new imagination,” Belawadi added.

Film buffs can log onto www.bisff.in and register to view the films.