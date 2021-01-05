14-year-old boy dies in bee attack

A 14-year-old boy died on Sunday after he was attacked by a swarm of honey bees, which stung him mercilessly all over his body.
The boy, Bharath was studying in class 10 in a private school and was a resident of Ramamandir Street in Vijayapura.
The incident happened around 2 pm at Junior College Ground in Vijayapura town near Devanahalli where Bharath was playing cricket with his friends.
According to police, the boys were playing near a hive. Soon, the bees emerged and furiously began attacking Bharath.
The other boys fled in fear. But they returned within a few minutes to help Bharath, who was found lying unconscious on the ground.
On hearing about the incident, locals rushed Bharath to a nearby hospital, but he didn’t respond to the treatment and died around 8.30 pm.
After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family. A case of unnatural death has been taken up by Vijayapura police.