14-year-old boy dies in bee attack

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 05 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 02:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP.

A 14-year-old boy died on Sunday after he was attacked by a swarm of honey bees, which stung him mercilessly all over his body. 

The boy, Bharath was studying in class 10 in a private school and was a resident of Ramamandir Street in Vijayapura.

The incident happened around 2 pm at Junior College Ground in Vijayapura town near Devanahalli where Bharath was playing cricket with his friends. 

According to police, the boys were playing near a hive. Soon, the bees emerged and furiously began attacking Bharath.

The other boys fled in fear. But they returned within a few minutes to help Bharath, who was found lying unconscious on the ground.

On hearing about the incident, locals rushed Bharath to a nearby hospital, but he didn’t respond to the treatment and died around 8.30 pm.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family. A case of unnatural death has been taken up by Vijayapura police. 

Honey bee
Bengaluru
Death
Vijayapura

