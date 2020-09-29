140 Bommasandra industries get notice over lake pollution

The Bommasandra Town Municipal Council (TMC) has issued notices to more than 140 industries that discharge effluence into the Kithiganahalli Lake.

The notice comes six months after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) castigated the state government and the TMC for the lake’s pollution and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh on them.

The tribunal rapped the state and the TMC for the “damage caused to the environment” of the lake and allowing effluents to enter the waterbody.

In a recent meeting held by the Urban Development Department, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) flagged the issue of untreated sewage of 200 kilo litre per day (KLPD) from Bommasandra.

Since setting up STPs will take time and money, the TMC agreed to install sewage treatment units as a temporary measure to treat the sewage from two wards flowing into a septic tank belonging to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

TMC officials told the government that domestic sewage is a minor issue compared to pollution discharged by the industries.

“The KSPCB has not taken action against the industries for more than 10 years,” said a government source.

“Treating industry effluent is a complicated procedure. The TMC told the government that it has issued notice to about 140 industries, including some major ones.

“We are aware of the problem that the TMC can’t impose fines. The KSPCB has to be pulled up in the coming days for not doing its job,” the source said further.

The Bommasandra Industries Association has agreed to develop the lake — located near the Narayana Health Corporate Office — under its corporate social responsibility programme.

One official admitted that the lake, spread over 28 acres and 34 guntas, is getting a facelift thanks to the NGT’s intervention, but massive encroachments have been ignored.

“There is an urgent need for revenue authorities to survey the lake boundary. Cleaning the lake without removing the encroachment is an injustice to the environment. Looks like officials wait for the NGT’s nudge to do everything,” said the official.

KSPCB member secretary Srinivasulu was not available for comment.