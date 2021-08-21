18 Bengaluru rowdies shunted to other prisons

Receiving a tip-off that rowdies lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison are planning to conduct criminal operations through their associates, Bengaluru city police have shifted 18 of them to various central and district prisons.

Among the rowdies shunted are Wilson Garden Nagaraj alias Naga, Shiva Kumar alias Shiva, George Michael, Pradeep alias Chotte and Bombay Saleem.

On getting reports from his subordinates on the matter, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant presented a list of the rowdies and their plans to the DGP (Prisons) and got the criminals shifted out.

Wanting to hit back at their rival gangs, the rowdies had planned attacks on them through their associates. Some are also involved in hafta collection from the public. Former corporator Rekha R had been murdered due to rowdy activities.