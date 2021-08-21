18 Bengaluru rowdies shunted to other prisons

18 Bengaluru rowdies shunted to other prisons

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 21 2021, 05:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 06:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Receiving a tip-off that rowdies lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison are planning to conduct criminal operations through their associates, Bengaluru city police have shifted 18 of them to various central and district prisons.

Among the rowdies shunted are Wilson Garden Nagaraj alias Naga, Shiva Kumar alias Shiva, George Michael, Pradeep alias Chotte and Bombay Saleem.

On getting reports from his subordinates on the matter, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant presented a list of the rowdies and their plans to the DGP (Prisons) and got the criminals shifted out.

Wanting to hit back at their rival gangs, the rowdies had planned attacks on them through their associates. Some are also involved in hafta collection from the public. Former corporator Rekha R had been murdered due to rowdy activities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

bengaluru crime
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

 