2 hacked to death over land dispute

Two realtors were hacked to death over a land dispute near Begur on Tuesday afternoon.

Anand Reddy (27) and Prakash Reddy (43) — residents of Indiranagar — were attacked by a gang of five near an agricultural land in Devarachikkana Halli.

Isha Panth, DCP (south-east) said accused Ramaiah Reddy and his sons Nagaraj Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and two others were arrested in the case and are being interrogated.

Anand Reddy and Prakash Reddy were friends and owned a property near Begur. The duo was locked in a 20-year battle with Ramaiah Reddy over a two-acre land near Devarachikkana Halli Road, Bommanahalli. Ramaiah's family was staying on this land.

Anand and Prakash had approached the court, which passed an order in favour of Anand on July 12. Under police protection, they emptied Ramaiah's house.

On Tuesday afternoon, Anand, Prakash and one Kodanda Reddy visited the land. Ramaiah and sons on the spot picked a fight with them. In a fit of rage they attacked them with wooden sticks.

Anand and Prakash were rushed to hospital but declared brought dead. Kodanda Reddy escaped.

All five were arrested and will be produced before the court on Wednesday. They are in custody for interrogation.