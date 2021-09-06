351 job seekers placed at mega fair in Bengaluru

Thirty companies sent representatives to conduct interviews at the job fair while 12 other firms did so online

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 02:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

As many as 351 candidates received job offers at the two-day mega job fair conducted by the Skill Development Corporation in Malleswaram, North Bengaluru. 

Thirty companies sent representatives to conduct interviews at the job fair while 12 other firms did so online. 

While a total of 2,025 candidates had registered for the job fair, 1,510 attended it. As many as 582 of them were shortlisted and 351 were selected, the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department said in a statement. 

Bengaluru
Jobs
Employment

