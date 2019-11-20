36 city students win Cambridge awards

Over 36 students from Bengaluru have won Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, which were announced recently.

Cambridge International has conferred an impressive 244 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards on Indian students. The global awards celebrate the highest performing students from over 40 countries in qualifications recognised around the world by leading universities and employers. Every year, nearly a million students worldwide study courses organised by Cambridge International, which has been providing international exams for more than 160 years.

In total, 207 students in India have received the awards for their exceptional performance in Cambridge exams in 2018-19.

The awards recognise success in four categories – ‘Top in the World’, ‘Top in the Country’, ‘High Achievement Award’ and ‘Best Across’. The number of award winners in India is much higher this year, compared to 173 winners in 2017-18.

In total, 86 students across India have won ‘Top in the World’ awards, suggesting that they achieved the highest mark in the world in a particular subject.