40% of KSRTC accidents caused by drivers aged above 40 years

Drivers aged between 40 and 50 years have been found to be responsible for a majority of the 80 fatal accidents involving KSRTC buses in the last four months, the corporation said and cautioned its employees on Tuesday.

KSRTC Managing Director V Anbu Kumar spoke at an awareness workshop held for its accident-prone drivers and called upon them to utilise the opportunity to learn the best practices to prevent such incidents in the future.

Officials analysed the 82 fatal accidents reported between January to April this year and said 39 per cent were caused by drivers who are in the age range 40 to 50 years. "About 23 per cent of accidents are caused by drivers aged between 36 to 40 years. Considering the fatal accidents and the injured, 44 per cent of accidents were reported by two-wheelers and 19 per cent by pedestrians," the corporation said in a release.

During the workshop, some of the main issues were put forth and deliberated. About 27 per cent of the accidents occurred during afternoon hours. It was opined that one of the main causes of the accidents was pedestrians talking on mobile and crossing roads while two-wheeler riders making sudden turns without giving any indication.

Senior officers of the KSRTC recently met the passengers, employees and their families injured in a recent accident in Bengaluru. They were comforted and were reassured that the full treatment cost would be borne. A 'get well' kit was provided for the Injured. "This humane approach would be implemented in all the Divisions of the KSRTC in the coming days," Anbu Kumar said.